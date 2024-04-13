Sandy Spring Bank Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

