Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 16th

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 97.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SEVN stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.