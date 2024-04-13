Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Expands By 185.4%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 185.4% from the March 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHY opened at $2.00 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

