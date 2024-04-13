Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Expands By 185.4%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 185.4% from the March 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DHY opened at $2.00 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.