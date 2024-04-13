Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Expands By 47.2%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VirTra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTSI. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of VirTra from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of VirTra by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

