FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Increased by HC Wainwright (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,913,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,564,000 after buying an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,686,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,919,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,967,000 after acquiring an additional 168,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.