Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Shares Down 0.5%

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 32,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 377,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.29% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

