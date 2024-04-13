Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Expands By 218.6%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 218.6% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

