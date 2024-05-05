Ero Copper (ERO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ero Copper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

