Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.56. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGBD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

