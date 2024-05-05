Pinterest, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

PINS opened at $40.41 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million.

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

