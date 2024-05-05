Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Blade Air Mobility has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. On average, analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blade Air Mobility Price Performance
Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.10. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
