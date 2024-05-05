Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Blade Air Mobility has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. On average, analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.10. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Blade Air Mobility

In related news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 26,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,287.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,256,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,054.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 26,191 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,287.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,256,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,054.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $188,748.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,241,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,987,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,293 shares of company stock worth $592,090. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.