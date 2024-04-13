Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.