Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toast were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 159,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $34,655.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,515. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

