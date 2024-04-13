Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJAN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

FJAN opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.54.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

