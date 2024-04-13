Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of SandRidge Energy worth $26,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SD stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $552.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.13.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

