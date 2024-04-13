Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after buying an additional 2,937,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

