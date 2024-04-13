XP Power (LON:XPP) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.47) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XP Power to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.76) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday.

Get XP Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPP

XP Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,090 ($13.80) on Thursday. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 682.41 ($8.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,142.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £258.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,422.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38.

In other XP Power news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.06), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,028.20). Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

XP Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.