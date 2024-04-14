7,473 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $38,977,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,808,000 after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $18,702,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

