ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as C$12.80 and last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 179296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.80.

The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.06. ADF Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of C$88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.10 million.

ADF Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.22%.

ADF Group Stock Performance

About ADF Group

The firm has a market cap of C$228.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.13.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

