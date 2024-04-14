Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.36) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.07) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.58) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.62) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.50).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,328.36%.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
