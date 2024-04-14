Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 325 ($4.11) price objective on the stock.

Norcros Stock Performance

Shares of LON NXR opened at GBX 177 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.54. The company has a market capitalization of £158.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,106.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Norcros Company Profile

Read More

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

