Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 325 ($4.11) price objective on the stock.
Norcros Stock Performance
Shares of LON NXR opened at GBX 177 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.54. The company has a market capitalization of £158.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,106.25 and a beta of 1.43.
Norcros Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Norcros
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.