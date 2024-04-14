Cass Information Systems (CASS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 279.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About Cass Information Systems



Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

