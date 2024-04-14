Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 279,111 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,111 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 64,852 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 306,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

