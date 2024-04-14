Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.59 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

