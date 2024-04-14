Clarius Group LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,734,000 after purchasing an additional 369,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COF opened at $139.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.