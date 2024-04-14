Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 358.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,032.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $32.18 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $33.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $500.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

