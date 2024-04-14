CNB Financial (CCNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CNB Financial Price Performance
CNB Financial stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.
CNB Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 619,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
