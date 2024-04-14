CNB Financial (CCNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNB Financial Price Performance

CNB Financial stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 619,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

