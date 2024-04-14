Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.99. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 2,596,305 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXK. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,828 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

