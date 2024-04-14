First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $275.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.69. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

