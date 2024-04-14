Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 52,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Halo Labs Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Halo Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halo Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halo Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.