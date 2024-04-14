Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Trading Up 4.7%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 30,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 678% from the average daily volume of 3,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Computershare Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

