Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Grows By 42.5%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,947,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 2,068,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $2.38 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
