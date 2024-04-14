Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $11.63 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

