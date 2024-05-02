Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,856 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

