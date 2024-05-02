Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 718,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

HTBK stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $497.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.90. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

