Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

