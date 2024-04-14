Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.