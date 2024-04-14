Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 107 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $260.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.56 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.67.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

