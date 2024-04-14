Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,009,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $89.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.