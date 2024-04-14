Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after purchasing an additional 417,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.