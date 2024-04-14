Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in VICI Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

