Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2024

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDCFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $195.54 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.