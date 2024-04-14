Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $195.54 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

