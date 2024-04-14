Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 567 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

