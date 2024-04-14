MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

CXE opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

