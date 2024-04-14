RFG Advisory LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $557.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
