Sapient Capital LLC Invests $443,000 in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,629 shares of company stock worth $1,526,283. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.8 %

LBTYK opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

