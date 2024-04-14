Sapient Capital LLC Invests $554,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AerCap by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in AerCap by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Down 1.2 %

AER stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $88.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

