SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Trading 0.3% Higher

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.41. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $919,000.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.

