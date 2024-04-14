Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 2.8 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -23.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 540,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89,443 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $6,930,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 118,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

