The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.15. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.10.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

